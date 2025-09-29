Odisha allows women to work night shifts, with safety measures

Other key updates in the new rules

Work hours are now up to 10 per day (from 9), with overtime pay if you go beyond that.

For night shifts, there must be at least three women present, and employers have to provide safe transport—think GPS-tracked rides with verified drivers.

Well-lit washrooms with CCTV-monitored routes are a must too.

Plus, bigger workplaces (20+ employees) get Employee State Insurance coverage, and all shops need signboards in Odia.

These updates tweak old labor laws to help make Odisha's workplaces safer and more inclusive for women.