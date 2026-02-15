Bullet train to have ticket prices competitive with existing travel

The 508-km route is seeing big milestones: over 330km of viaducts are done, river bridges are up, and Gujarat leads construction with major groundwork finished. The train will zip along at 320km/h, promising a Mumbai-to-Ahmedabad trip in as little as 1 hour 58 minutes for limited-stop services (and about 2 hours 57 minutes for all-stop services).

India is on track for a travel upgrade

About 1,000 Indian engineers and skilled workers have been trained in Japanese methodology, and track works are being executed under their supervision.

With an initial Gujarat section expected to open (no firm date provided in the source as of February 11, 2026), India is on track for a travel upgrade that could change how young people commute or plan trips between these cities.