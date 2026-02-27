'Bura na mano, Holi hai': Men's lewdness at pre-Holi fest India Feb 27, 2026

A video from Barsana has gone viral, showing men harassing women—grabbing women's hands and pulling at their clothing, making lewd remarks like "Make them wet," and ignoring clear discomfort—during early Holi/Rangotsav festivities in Uttar Pradesh's Braj region.

Many on social media called out the videos, with one user writing, "This is not a celebration, it's abuse and criminal behavior," and another saying the locals "have zero fear of the law there."

Actor-blogger Tushar Shukla questioned why women face such treatment while men don't, urging everyone to show basic respect.

People are also rejecting the old excuse, "Bura na mano Holi hai," for non-consensual touching.