Bureau of Immigration changes OCI fees starting April 1

OCI application fee $275 15,000 rupees

A fresh OCI application will cost $275; if you're applying in India, that's 15,000 rupees via demand draft to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Applying from outside India? You'll pay the local equivalent of $275 at your nearest Indian mission.

Lost your PIO card? Replacing it will set you back $100, while updating details or reissuing due to a new passport costs $25.

Just remember: exchange rates might affect what you pay locally, so double-check with your Indian mission before sending money.