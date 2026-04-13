Bureau of Immigration changes OCI fees starting April 1
Heads up for anyone thinking about applying for an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card: Starting April 1, 2026, the Bureau of Immigration is rolling out a new fee structure.
The update covers new applications, reissues, and duplicate cards, with payment options depending on whether you apply in India or from abroad.
OCI application fee $275 15,000 rupees
A fresh OCI application will cost $275; if you're applying in India, that's 15,000 rupees via demand draft to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Applying from outside India? You'll pay the local equivalent of $275 at your nearest Indian mission.
Lost your PIO card? Replacing it will set you back $100, while updating details or reissuing due to a new passport costs $25.
Just remember: exchange rates might affect what you pay locally, so double-check with your Indian mission before sending money.