Burglary at Giribala Singh's home complicates Twisha Sharma death probe India Jun 30, 2026

A break-in at the house of retired judge Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, has made the investigation into Twisha's suspicious death even more complicated.

Both Singh and her son, Samarth, are in jail for allegedly harassing Twisha over dowry.

Now, with the theft happening while they're in custody, questions are swirling about whether someone was trying to get rid of key evidence.