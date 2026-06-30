Burglary at Giribala Singh's home complicates Twisha Sharma death probe
A break-in at the house of retired judge Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, has made the investigation into Twisha's suspicious death even more complicated.
Both Singh and her son, Samarth, are in jail for allegedly harassing Twisha over dowry.
Now, with the theft happening while they're in custody, questions are swirling about whether someone was trying to get rid of key evidence.
Twisha's family alleges staged burglary
Twisha's family isn't buying the official story. Her brother thinks the burglary was staged just to destroy important evidence locked in an iron cabinet.
Her father has openly criticized police for giving mixed statements and called it a "planted incident," saying he doesn't trust local authorities and wants the case shifted to Delhi.
Meanwhile, both accused remain in judicial custody until July 14 as investigations continue.