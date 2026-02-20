Burj Khalifa celebrates India AI Impact Summit

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in India's national colors to celebrate the India AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting a growing tech partnership between India and the UAE. The Indian Embassy shared the proud moment online, marking the summit's global impact.

Summit's scale and global participation Held in New Delhi from February 16-21, 2026, the summit drew over 250,000 visitors and featured top names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Demis Hassabis (DeepMind).

About 20 heads of state or government and roughly 45-50 ministers joined discussions on how AI will shape our future.

Major announcements and investments in AI India launched its MANAV Vision—an ambitious national AI strategy.

Google pledged $15 billion for new AI infrastructure, Microsoft committed $50 billion to support tech growth in developing countries by 2030,

Tata and OpenAI teamed up on a major new AI power project, and NVIDIA introduced next-gen GPUs for sovereign AI.