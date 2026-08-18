Burqa-clad women and man allegedly steal 70-gram necklace in Zahirabad
India
A group of three women in burqas and one man allegedly stole a 70-gram gold necklace from a jewelry store in Zahirabad, Telangana, on Sunday.
They posed as customers, distracted the staff, and slipped away with the necklace before anyone noticed.
A complaint was filed with police.
Police scan CCTV, probe Tandur link
Police are now scanning CCTV footage to track down the suspects and see if they checked out the area earlier.
They are also looking into a similar case in Tandur town to spot any connections.
Authorities think an organized gang might be behind this and have asked jewelers to step up security and keep an extra eye on customer activity while investigations continue.