Bus accident in Jammu's Udhampur district kills 21, injures 51
India
A serious bus accident in Jammu's Udhampur district on Monday left 21 people dead and 51 injured.
The bus was headed from Ramnagar to Udhampur when it veered off the road in Khagote and crashed into a gorge, crushing an autorickshaw.
Early reports point to possible mechanical issues or driver error.
Narendra Modi announces ₹2L, ₹50K relief
An Army convoy passing by jumped in right away to help, teaming up with local police and residents to get the injured to hospitals fast.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh each for the families who lost loved ones, plus ₹50,000 for those seriously hurt.
The state government also promised immediate relief funds.