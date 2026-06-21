Bus and truck crash in Jalpaiguri kills 6, injures 29
India
A serious crash between a bus and a truck on National Highway 27 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, left six people dead and 29 injured on Sunday.
Rainy weather likely made the roads slippery, contributing to the accident.
The injured were taken to a hospital, and traffic was temporarily disrupted as rescue teams worked at the scene.
Suvendu Adhikari announces compensation, hospital cover
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared his condolences with affected families and announced financial help: ₹500,000 for each family who lost someone, ₹100,000 for those seriously hurt, and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.
The government will cover all medical expenses at state hospitals, with officials closely monitoring relief efforts.