Bus and truck crash in Jalpaiguri kills 6, injures 29 India Jun 21, 2026

A serious crash between a bus and a truck on National Highway 27 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, left six people dead and 29 injured on Sunday.

Rainy weather likely made the roads slippery, contributing to the accident.

The injured were taken to a hospital, and traffic was temporarily disrupted as rescue teams worked at the scene.