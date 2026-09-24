Bus blaze in Greater Noida on Yamuna Expressway kills 9
A tragic bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida claimed nine lives late Wednesday night.
The blaze broke out near the 33-kilometer mark, and while more than 20 people managed to escape, those who didn't likely died from burns or suffocation.
Early reports suggest a malfunctioning air-conditioning system might have started the fire.
Bus faced 19 fines, crew detained
This wasn't just a freak accident: the bus had racked up 19 traffic fines totaling ₹1.75 lakh, including for using an underage driver and violations involving fuel change and retrofitting rules from June 2025.
People had also complained about loud engine noise and mismatched paint color, but the bus kept running anyway.
Now, both the driver and conductor are in police custody as authorities investigate what went wrong.