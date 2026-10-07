Bus carrying 32 passengers catches fire in Greater Noida
India
A bus headed from Delhi to Samastipur, Bihar, caught fire in Greater Noida on Tuesday while carrying 32 passengers.
Thanks to quick action by local authorities, everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.
Early reports suggest the fire may have started near the engine because of a short circuit.
Officials arrange alternative travel and investigate
Police and emergency teams arrived fast to handle the situation.
Officials made sure all passengers had alternative travel plans so they could continue their journey.
An investigation is underway to find out exactly what caused the fire, and any needed legal steps will be taken once that's clear.