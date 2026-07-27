Bus carrying 35 pilgrims crashes near Shah Talai, 2 dead
India
A bus trip to Baba Balak Nath Temple turned tragic near Shah Talai, Himachal Pradesh, when a private bus carrying 35 pilgrims from Amritsar crashed on Monday.
Sadly, two people lost their lives and seven others were hurt.
Local police and health teams responded quickly to help those on board.
Three critically injured after crash
Three of the injured are in critical condition: one has been sent to PGI Chandigarh for advanced care, while two others are at Hamirpur Medical College.
Four more are being treated for minor injuries at Barsar Hospital.
The district administration says relief work is ongoing and families are getting all needed support.