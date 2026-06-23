Bus carrying 42 Umrah pilgrims catches fire in Shivapuram Kerala
India
A bus with 42 Umrah pilgrims headed for Kannur International Airport caught fire early Tuesday morning at Shivapuram, Kerala.
The driver spotted flames at the back and quickly stopped, waking up everyone so they could get out safely.
Thanks to his fast thinking, all passengers escaped unharmed.
Passengers evacuated as firefighters extinguished blaze
Passengers were evacuated safely, and then their luggage was removed from the bus before the fire spread further.
Firefighters and local residents teamed up to put out the blaze, even after it reached a nearby fruit shop, making sure no one was hurt and nearby homes stayed safe.
The quick actions of the driver and rescue teams prevented what could have been a much worse situation.