Bus carrying 73 Kanwariyas overturns near Uchholiya gurdwara, 1 dead

A double-decker bus packed with 73 Kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims) flipped over on National Highway 30 near Uchholiya gurdwara in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

The driver apparently nodded off while speeding, causing the bus to veer into a ditch.

Sadly, one passenger, Harishankar Lal Yadav, 50, lost his life and 38 others were injured.