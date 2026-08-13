Bus carrying 73 Kanwariyas overturns near Uchholiya gurdwara, 1 dead
India
A double-decker bus packed with 73 Kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims) flipped over on National Highway 30 near Uchholiya gurdwara in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.
The driver apparently nodded off while speeding, causing the bus to veer into a ditch.
Sadly, one passenger, Harishankar Lal Yadav, 50, lost his life and 38 others were injured.
Rescuers free pilgrims, police probe overspeeding
The group was returning from Haridwar to Ayodhya with Gangajal for a religious ritual when the accident happened.
Locals and rescue teams quickly helped free trapped passengers; eight seriously injured people were sent to Shahjahanpur for treatment while others received care nearby.
Police are now investigating what went wrong, focusing on driver fatigue and overspeeding.