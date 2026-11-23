Bus carrying Gujarat pilgrims overturns near Madhuban, 2 dead
A bus carrying about 50 pilgrims from Gujarat overturned near Madhuban in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, leading to the deaths of Babulal Vanshraj Jain and Badami Devi.
The group had just visited Parasnath, a major Jain pilgrimage site, and was headed to Tatanagar railway station for their journey home.
Bus driver reportedly lost control
The driver reportedly lost control, possibly due to fog and low visibility, causing the bus to hit a tree and flip into a ditch.
Locals rushed in to help rescue trapped passengers, while the injured were taken to the Pirtand health center for treatment, while some were referred to other hospitals for advanced medical care.
Police say they are investigating the accident, and efforts are underway to make sure the rest of the group can continue their trip safely.