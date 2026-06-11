Bus carrying Visakhapatnam tourists crashes near Kattery Park, 20 injured
India
A group of 26 tourists from Visakhapatnam was heading home after sightseeing in Udhagamandalam and Coonoor when their bus crashed on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road, leaving 20 people hurt.
The accident happened near Kattery Park on Wednesday as they were traveling to catch a train in Coimbatore.
Driver Seenu rescued, 14 need care
Locals, police, and fire crews responded quickly, getting everyone out and to safety.
Most injured were taken to Coonoor for treatment; some were discharged after treatment, and 14 needed further care.
The driver, Seenu, was seriously injured and trapped for over an hour before being rescued. He was referred to Coimbatore for further treatment.