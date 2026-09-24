Bus catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 2nd incident in day 

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a technical snag in the vehicle's air conditioning (AC) system, per PTI.

This incident took place just hours after nine passengers were killed in a bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late Wednesday night.

In this case too, preliminary investigations suggest the fire started from a blast in the air conditioning system. This explosion is believed to have ignited the engine oil, causing the flames to spread rapidly.