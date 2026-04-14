Bus crash on Amka Road in Greater Noida injures 7
India
Two school busses collided on Amka Road in Dadri, Greater Noida, injuring seven people, including several students and a driver.
While one bus was carrying children, the other was empty.
The crash caused panic, but locals quickly stepped in to help everyone get out safely and called for help.
Students treated, bus driver Sanjeev hospitalized
The injured students were treated at a nearby hospital and sent home after receiving primary care.
The bus driver, Sanjeev, is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Meanwhile, the other bus' driver ran off after the accident. Police have filed a case and are working to track him down.