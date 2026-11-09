Bus crash on Lucknow-Agra Expressway kills 3, injures over 40
India
A serious bus accident early Monday on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway left three people dead and more than 40 injured near the first toll plaza.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said officials are investigating what caused the crash.
Brajesh Pathak urges safety checks
Thirty-one injured passengers were taken to Lok Bandhu Hospital and 13 to KGMU Trauma Centre. Sadly, two victims died at Lok Bandhu and one at KGMU.
Pathak promised full medical support for those hurt and said families would be kept updated.
He also called for checks to prevent drowsy driving and speeding, stressing, "the priority should be to prevent accidents rather than merely impose fines," said Brajesh Pathak.