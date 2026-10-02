Bus from Bengaluru collides with tanker near Thoothukudi, 1 dead
India
A serious accident near Pudurpandiyapuram toll plaza in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, saw a bus heading from Bengaluru to Tiruchendur collide with a tanker lorry on Friday.
Sadly, 25-year-old P Sivabalan lost his life on the spot.
Another passenger, 70-year-old Krishnammal, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.
Five others were also checked at the hospital after the crash.
Rescue teams, postmortem and probe
Police and fire crews arrived to help passengers and rescue the passengers.
Sivabalan's body was sent for postmortem.
Authorities have started investigating what caused the collision. Further investigations are on.