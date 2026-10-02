Bus from Bengaluru collides with tanker near Thoothukudi, 1 dead

A serious accident near Pudurpandiyapuram toll plaza in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, saw a bus heading from Bengaluru to Tiruchendur collide with a tanker lorry on Friday.

Sadly, 25-year-old P Sivabalan lost his life on the spot.

Another passenger, 70-year-old Krishnammal, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Five others were also checked at the hospital after the crash.