Bus heading to Bhavnagar flips near Kariyana village, 1 dead
India
A bus carrying about 25 people flipped over near Kariyana village Sunday evening, leaving one person dead and several hurt.
The group was heading home to Bhavnagar after a family event in Ahmedabad when the driver reportedly lost control around 7:30pm.
Passengers moved to Dholka health center
Police and emergency teams rushed to help, moving everyone to Dholka's Community Health Center.
According to Superintendent Om Prakash Jat, a few passengers are seriously injured while most have minor wounds.
Authorities are still looking into what caused the accident.