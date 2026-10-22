Bus hits tree in Chhattisgarh killing 6, injuring 40
A serious bus accident in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur area left six people dead and 40 injured when the driver lost control and hit a tree near Semarmathani turn on Thursday, October 22, 2026, shortly after noon.
Four women were among those who lost their lives.
Vishnu Deo Sai ₹5L/₹50k compensation
About 20 people, including the driver, are seriously injured and two grievously injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur, two others to the district hospital in Chirmiri, and the rest are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Manendragarh.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the district administration to ensure all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured.