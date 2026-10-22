Bus hits tree in Chhattisgarh killing 6, injuring 40

About 20 people, including the driver, are seriously injured and two grievously injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur, two others to the district hospital in Chirmiri, and the rest are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Manendragarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the district administration to ensure all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured.