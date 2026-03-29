Bus returning from Ayodhya crashes in Ratanpura, about 40 injured
India
A bus full of pilgrims returning from Ayodhya crashed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Ratanpura early Sunday morning, leaving around 40 people injured.
The accident happened at about 1:30am when the driver lost control on the Ratanpura-Mubarakpur road.
Locals ferry injured, police begin probe
Locals quickly rushed in to help, getting the injured to a nearby health center before they were moved to the Mau district hospital for better care.
Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Gupta said about 35 to 40 passengers were hurt.
Police have started investigating what caused the crash.