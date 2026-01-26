Republic Day 2026: Anand Mahindra and Bill Gates extend wishes

Business leaders from across the world have extended their greetings on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 . The day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the adoption of India's Constitution. This year, Anand Mahindra , Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X to share his thoughts on the significance of a republic. "A Republic is not just about where we came from... But about how we imagine the future. Together," he wrote.

Global perspective Bill Gates reflects on India's journey Microsoft founder Bill Gates also shared a video message on Republic Day. He said, "It's an honor to send my greetings as India celebrates its Republic Day." Gates emphasized the promise India made to itself in 1950 and lauded Indian innovation for serving people at scale across the global South. He also expressed excitement about attending the India AI Impact Summit next month.

Vision for India Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw emphasizes economic development Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also extended her Republic Day greetings. She stressed on unleashing India's true potential through economic development and technology-led innovation. "As we celebrate Republic Day let us resolve to unleash our true potential of economic development through hard work and technology led innovation that can help us overcome the strain of poverty," she wrote on X.

Enduring spirit Vedanta Chairman celebrates the spirit of India Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared his Republic Day wishes, celebrating the enduring spirit of India. He said, "As a republic, today we turn 76. In these many years, much has changed but what hasn't changed is our spirit." The chairman emphasized on India's journey from a developing nation to a developed one and expressed confidence in achieving this dream.

