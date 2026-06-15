Butler Memorial Airport plane crash involves 11 skydivers and pilot
India
A heartbreaking accident happened near Butler Memorial Airport, Missouri, on Sunday: a plane carrying 11 skydivers and its pilot crashed just after takeoff.
The aircraft, rented by a skydiving company, couldn't gain altitude and ended up crashing about 200 yards from Butler Memorial Airport.
Investigators probe jumps, NTSB FAA contacted
Investigators are looking into whether anyone tried to jump before the crash.
First responders are still at the scene, and both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been contacted.