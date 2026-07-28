BWSSB announces 15-hour July 31 water cut for leaking valve
India
The BWSSB reported that a water cut will occur on July 31, 2024.
The BWSSB says the supply will be off for 15 hours, from 6am to 9pm while it fixes a leaking valve in the Stage V transmission pipeline.
It's all about urgent repairs to keep things running smoothly in the future.
BWSSB asks residents to store water
More than 100 neighborhoods, including Ananthapura, Doddabettahalli, Bellandur, and Ullalu Sonnenahalli, will be hit by this outage.
BWSSB is asking everyone to store enough water for essentials like drinking and cooking.
The BWSSB understood that this may cause some inconvenience, but it was essential for them to carry out these repairs.