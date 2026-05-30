BWSSB shuts water supply on Mysuru Road after pipeline leak
India
Heads up, Bengaluru! If you live around Mysuru Road, expect water supply issues this Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is fixing a major pipeline leak that sent treated Cauvery water flooding onto the streets near Southend Circle.
To get things under control, they've had to shut off the water temporarily.
Seven neighborhoods face daylong supply interruption
Neighborhoods like Kasturba Nagar, Bapujinagar, Shamanna Garden, Manjunath Nagar, Hosaguddadahalli, Haleguddadahalli, and Arafat Nagar are all on the list.
BWSSB officials are likely to begin the work at 9am on Saturday but full water pressure might take a while to return since the pipes need time to recharge.
Interruptions could last through the day.