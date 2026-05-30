BWSSB shuts water supply on Mysuru Road after pipeline leak

Seven neighborhoods face daylong supply interruption

Neighborhoods like Kasturba Nagar, Bapujinagar, Shamanna Garden, Manjunath Nagar, Hosaguddadahalli, Haleguddadahalli, and Arafat Nagar are all on the list.

BWSSB officials are likely to begin the work at 9am on Saturday but full water pressure might take a while to return since the pipes need time to recharge.

Interruptions could last through the day.