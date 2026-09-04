Byrathi Suresh announces 4,500 Bengaluru electric busses under PM e-Drive
Big news for Bengaluru commuters: Karnataka is adding 4,500 electric busses to the city's fleet under the PM E-DRIVE program.
Announced by Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, this move aims to make public transport greener and less polluting.
The new busses, 3,800 full-size and 900 smaller ones, will include both AC and non-AC options, with deliveries happening in phases and gradually introduced on Bengaluru's roads.
Karnataka to take ₹2,000 cr loan
To make all this happen, the state will take a ₹2,000 crore loan from the Center and invest in better bus depots and stations.
There's also a plan to give free Shakti smart cards to over one crore women for bus rides.
A small fare hike might be on the cards too, but officials promise it'll stay affordable, Suresh said they're focused on keeping public transport efficient and eco-friendly without making it tough on your wallet.