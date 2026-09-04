Byrathi Suresh announces 4,500 Bengaluru electric busses under PM e-Drive

To make all this happen, the state will take a ₹2,000 crore loan from the Center and invest in better bus depots and stations.

There's also a plan to give free Shakti smart cards to over one crore women for bus rides.

A small fare hike might be on the cards too, but officials promise it'll stay affordable, Suresh said they're focused on keeping public transport efficient and eco-friendly without making it tough on your wallet.