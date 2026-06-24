C Joseph Vijay announces ₹10L compensation after Qatar factory fire
India
Three men from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu (Babith, Sajithkumar, and Suvin) lost their lives in a factory fire at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial Area on June 21.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay shared his condolences and announced ₹10 lakh in compensation for each family, hoping to offer some support during this tough time.
MEA and Indian embassy arranging repatriation
The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Qatar are working together to bring the victims' bodies home.
The chief minister has also instructed Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K. Thennarasu to make sure the families get fast assistance and all possible help.