C Joseph Vijay calls Karur stampede deepest political wound

Vijay vows Karur memorial, criticizes DMK

To honor the 41 victims, Vijay announced that his party will build a memorial in Karur so future generations remember the loss.

He also criticized both police handling and DMK's actions, urging people to reject what he termed an "evil force" in the upcoming by-election.

Security was tight at his recent public meeting, but supporters still turned out in large numbers to welcome him back.