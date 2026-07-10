C Joseph Vijay calls Karur stampede deepest political wound
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opened up about the 2025 Karur stampede, calling it the deepest wound of his political journey.
He pointed to police negligence for the tragedy at his "People's Meet" and said the previous DMK government unfairly blamed him for what happened.
Vijay vows Karur memorial, criticizes DMK
To honor the 41 victims, Vijay announced that his party will build a memorial in Karur so future generations remember the loss.
He also criticized both police handling and DMK's actions, urging people to reject what he termed an "evil force" in the upcoming by-election.
Security was tight at his recent public meeting, but supporters still turned out in large numbers to welcome him back.