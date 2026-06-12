C Joseph Vijay draws hundreds of fans at Kollur temple
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the Kollur Sri Mookambika Devi Temple in Udupi on June 12 turned into a massive event, with hundreds of fans showing up hours early, some even braving rain just for a glimpse.
The scene really highlights how much excitement and support he sparks, even outside his home state.
Police used lathi charge at Kollur
With so many people packed in, things got a bit out of hand and police had to use a lathi charge to keep order and make sure everyone stayed safe.
The whole episode is another reminder of just how big CM Vijay's following is wherever he goes.