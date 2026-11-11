C Joseph Vijay likely 1st Tamil Nadu CM at Davos
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is about to make history as the likely first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos (January 18-22, 2027).
He and Industry Minister S Keerthana are likely to leave Chennai for Davos immediately after Pongal, along with senior officials from the industries department, putting Tamil Nadu on a global stage.
Vijay seeks industrial investment at Davos
Vijay's main goal at Davos? Attracting investment for Tamil Nadu by meeting industrialists at Davos.
Vijay is likely to be the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.
Other Indian state leaders will also be there with similar plans for their regions.