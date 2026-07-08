C. Joseph Vijay makes 1st Karur visit since TVK stampede
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is heading to Karur on July 10, marking his first visit since last year's TVK rally stampede that took 41 lives.
He'll meet families of the victims at the collector's office, lay the foundation stone for a footwear factory, and speak at a public meeting expected to draw about 5,000 people.
Police review security, collector confirms plans
Ahead of the visit, top police officials reviewed security and brought in extra personnel from nearby districts to keep things running smoothly.
Collector C. Muthukumaran said detailed plans are in place so everything goes off without a hitch, making this a significant moment for Karur after last year's tragedy.