C. Joseph Vijay makes 1st Karur visit since TVK stampede India Jul 08, 2026

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is heading to Karur on July 10, marking his first visit since last year's TVK rally stampede that took 41 lives.

He'll meet families of the victims at the collector's office, lay the foundation stone for a footwear factory, and speak at a public meeting expected to draw about 5,000 people.