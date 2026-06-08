C Joseph Vijay plays chess at Chennai secretariat, Praggnanandhaa wins India Jun 08, 2026

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, invited Praggnanandhaa for a surprise chess match at the state secretariat in Chennai.

The chief minister asked officials to set up a board, and they played a friendly game.

Praggnanandhaa won, but said the chief minister was pretty skilled. He even mentioned that Vijay enjoys playing with friends.