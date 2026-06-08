C Joseph Vijay plays chess at Chennai secretariat, Praggnanandhaa wins
India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, invited Praggnanandhaa for a surprise chess match at the state secretariat in Chennai.
The chief minister asked officials to set up a board, and they played a friendly game.
Praggnanandhaa won, but said the chief minister was pretty skilled. He even mentioned that Vijay enjoys playing with friends.
CM Vijay gives Praggnanandhaa 50L check
After their match, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay handed Praggnanandhaa a ₹50 lakh check.
The gesture was widely appreciated, and highlights Tamil Nadu's commitment to supporting young talent like him.