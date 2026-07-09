C Joseph Vijay visits Karur, gives jobs, launches ₹1,700Cr factory
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is visiting Karur this Friday for a big public meet at Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds.
He will be handing out government job appointment orders to some of the families of the 41 people who lost their lives in last year's TVK rally stampede.
Vijay will also provide welfare aid at the District Collectorate and kick off a ₹1,700 crore nonleather footwear factory project in Vanavasi Panchayat.
QR-code entry and iron barricades
The event space spans nearly 10 acres and can fit about 5,000 people, with QR-code entry passes for everyone attending.
Security is tight with iron barricades everywhere, though some local shop owners are not thrilled about limited access near the Collectorate.
The city is decked out in party flags and banners as supporters are expected to attend the event.