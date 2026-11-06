C Joseph Vijay's move to Pamani Illam, Chennai trims commute
India
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has shifted to his newly revamped official home, Pamani Illam, on Greenways Road in Chennai.
The shift kicked off with a pooja ceremony on November 5, 2026.
Thanks to this move, Vijay's daily commute drops from a tiring 50-kilometer round trip to just 18km, meaning less time stuck in traffic and fewer jams for everyone else.
Pamani Illam upgraded, Fort office renovations
The new residence isn't just closer; it's got a private gym, a badminton court, and upgraded security for the chief minister's team.
Renovations are also happening at his future office inside Fort St. George.
With other ministers nearby, it looks like both work life and city travel just got a little easier.