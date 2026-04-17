C. P. Radhakrishnan makes 1st bilateral vice-presidential Sri Lanka visit
India
India's vice president, C. P. Radhakrishnan, is making a quick two-day trip to Sri Lanka on April 19-20, the first bilateral visit by an Indian vice president to Sri Lanka.
The main goal? To give India-Sri Lanka relations a boost and keep the connection strong.
Radhakrishnan to meet Sri Lankan leaders
Radhakrishnan will meet with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, along with other top officials and members of the Indian community.
This visit is part of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, showing just how important Sri Lanka is as a regional partner, especially as both countries navigate growing competition from China in the area.