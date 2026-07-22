Cabin crew member allegedly assaulted by cab driver near Shamshabad
India
A cabin crew member faced a traumatic incident when her cab driver allegedly assaulted her near Shamshabad, just three kilometers from Hyderabad airport, on a Monday.
The driver claimed he needed a restroom break, but instead stopped at an isolated spot and attacked her in the car.
Errapogu Prashanth Kumar arrested, allegedly confessed
Police arrested the accused, Errapogu Prashanth Kumar, soon after the complaint was filed.
He allegedly confessed during questioning and has been sent to judicial custody.
Officials say further investigation is underway.