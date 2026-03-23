Cabinet clears FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026

Key highlights of the bill

This bill brings stricter rules, like automatic cancelation of registrations if not renewed and an expanded definition of 'key functionary' that makes those functionaries liable for FCRA offenses unless they can demonstrate lack of knowledge or that they exercised due diligence.

It also sets up a system to manage assets if an association loses its license and reduces the maximum imprisonment for certain FCRA offenses (including unauthorized receipt of foreign contribution) from up to 5 years to 1 year.

The goal: make foreign money flows more transparent, prevent misuse, and boost national security, all of which impact how NGOs and other organizations operate in India.