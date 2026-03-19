Cabinet clears Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

Key changes in the bill

With about 16,000 NGOs getting nearly ₹22,000 crore from abroad every year, these changes matter for anyone interested in how charities operate in India.

The bill sets up a special authority to manage NGO assets if licenses lapse, shortens jail time for unauthorized funding to one year, and now requires central government approval before launching criminal probes.

It's all about making sure foreign donations are used responsibly while keeping the process fairer and more streamlined for NGOs doing good work.