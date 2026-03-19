Cabinet clears Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026
The government just approved the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.
This bill updates how NGOs in India handle foreign funds and what happens to their assets if their FCRA license is canceled, suspended, or expires.
The aim is to make things more transparent and accountable for organizations working with overseas money.
Key changes in the bill
With about 16,000 NGOs getting nearly ₹22,000 crore from abroad every year, these changes matter for anyone interested in how charities operate in India.
The bill sets up a special authority to manage NGO assets if licenses lapse, shortens jail time for unauthorized funding to one year, and now requires central government approval before launching criminal probes.
It's all about making sure foreign donations are used responsibly while keeping the process fairer and more streamlined for NGOs doing good work.