Cabinet gets social media report card, Narendra Modi leads engagement
India
At a cabinet meeting on August 19, 2026, ministers got a report card on their social media activity.
The review tracked how active they were on Instagram, X, and Facebook from May to mid-August, looking at posts, likes, follower count, and engagement.
Prime Minister Modi himself led the pack as the most active and engaging online.
Ministers urged to boost Instagram presence
Ministers were encouraged to step up their online presence, especially to connect with young people and citizens.
This fits with the government's push to use social media for public outreach.
Prime Minister Modi has already highlighted how important Instagram is for reaching people and wants ministers to stay active there.