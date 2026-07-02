Cafe linked to Imran Molla demolished in South 24 Parganas
India
Aranayer Kule, a riverside cafe allegedly run by Imran Molla, son of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla, was demolished in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.
The place was built on government land along the Matla River, and after repeated warnings to clear out by June 29 went ignored, local authorities stepped in and took it down.
Only furniture removed after hearing
Media reports about the alleged land grab got officials digging into records, and a complaint was received.
Even after a hearing, only the furniture was removed. The main structure stayed put.
So, with police and central forces around for security, the administration finally demolished it.
An official said the building clearly broke government rules.
The family has not commented yet.