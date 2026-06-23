CAG report: Kerala owes ₹41,188.44 cr nearly half state revenue

Kerala unpaid dues total ₹57,887.85 cr

A big chunk, ₹12,951.77 crore, has been overdue for more than five years. If you add unpaid loans from state-run enterprises, the total jumps to ₹57,887.85 crore.

Most of these arrears come from GST (₹18,907.56 crore), interest receipts (₹8,480.25 crore), and electricity taxes (₹6,831.93 crore).

The CAG points out that weak tax collection and enforcement are major reasons for this growing backlog.