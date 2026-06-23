CAG report: Kerala owes ₹41,188.44 cr nearly half state revenue
India
Kerala owes a massive ₹41,188.44 crore in unpaid revenue as of March 2025, almost half the state's own revenue for the year.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged this in its latest report, presented to the Assembly on June 23, 2026.
Kerala unpaid dues total ₹57,887.85 cr
A big chunk, ₹12,951.77 crore, has been overdue for more than five years. If you add unpaid loans from state-run enterprises, the total jumps to ₹57,887.85 crore.
Most of these arrears come from GST (₹18,907.56 crore), interest receipts (₹8,480.25 crore), and electricity taxes (₹6,831.93 crore).
The CAG points out that weak tax collection and enforcement are major reasons for this growing backlog.