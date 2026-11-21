CAIT's secretary general and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, pointed to simplification of compliances and said CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia had cited MUDRA loans and Digital India as real boosts for small businesses.

He admitted GST still has challenges but said CAIT is working with the government to sort them out.

Khandelwal also asked for more respect, recognition, simplified laws, access to finance, a level playing field and the freedom to conduct business without fear or harassment for traders and suggested Gandhi reflect on his own party's track record before criticizing others.