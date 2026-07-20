Calcutta HC asks Abhishek Banerjee to undergo SSKM eye review
India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee wanted to head abroad for urgent eye treatment, but the Calcutta High Court said not so fast.
Instead, the court asked him to get checked by a medical board at Kolkata's S.S.K.M. Medical College first.
Banerjee's lawyer shared that he's been getting his eyes treated in the US for years, but needs specialized care right now.
Banerjee granted arrest protection until October
The West Bengal government wasn't on board with Banerjee leaving, arguing it could disrupt ongoing investigations into hate speech charges, including some pretty serious allegations from election rallies.
For now, the court has extended his protection from arrest until October and told him to cooperate with investigators.
The next hearing is coming up in August.