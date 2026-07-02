Calcutta HC asks HDFC explain rapid freezing of TMC accounts India Jul 02, 2026

The Calcutta High Court is asking HDFC Bank to explain why it froze three Trinamool Congress (TMC) accounts so quickly, after an FIR was lodged regarding the party's accounts, which had allegedly contained ₹440 crore amid party disputes.

The bank has been told to submit details by July 8, as the court looks into whether the freeze was actually needed at this stage.