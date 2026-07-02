Calcutta HC asks HDFC explain rapid freezing of TMC accounts
The Calcutta High Court is asking HDFC Bank to explain why it froze three Trinamool Congress (TMC) accounts so quickly, after an FIR was lodged regarding the party's accounts, which had allegedly contained ₹440 crore amid party disputes.
The bank has been told to submit details by July 8, as the court looks into whether the freeze was actually needed at this stage.
Court considers oversight as TMC protests
TMC leaders say the freeze was rushed and not done properly, making it tough for the party to function.
The court is now considering if special officers should temporarily oversee account access, trying to balance the ongoing investigation with TMC's rights under the Constitution.
The government argues restrictions should stay since the court noted allegations of "proceeds of crime."