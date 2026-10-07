Calcutta HC asks West Bengal to explain Abhishek Banerjee downgrade
India
The Calcutta High Court has asked the West Bengal government to explain why Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's security was cut from Z-plus to X-category, which means way fewer bodyguards.
The court wants a detailed report by October 13, especially since Banerjee claimed he faced four alleged attacks after his security was downgraded.
No paperwork before Banerjee threat review
The court noticed the downgrade happened just before an official threat review, and Banerjee's lawyer pointed out there was no warning or paperwork about it.
Even though a 2024 Home Ministry review said he should get Z-plus security, his cover was reduced after new leadership took over in the state.