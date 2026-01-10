Calcutta HC defers hearing on ED's I-PAC raid amid courtroom chaos

Why does it matter?

This isn't just legal drama—it's turning into a big pre-election showdown between the central ED and West Bengal's ruling TMC.

The ED wants a CBI investigation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of interfering with evidence during the raids.

Meanwhile, TMC is pushing back, asking for their seized materials to be returned and their party data protected.

With both sides now taking their battle all the way to the Supreme Court, what happens next could shape West Bengal politics in a big way.