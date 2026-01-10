Indore teacher tricked by AI voice scam, loses ₹97,500

How it happened—and why it matters

Smita got a call from a number that looked like her cousin's and heard what sounded exactly like his voice asking for urgent help.

After sending the money through QR codes, she couldn't reach him again—the number was blocked.

When Smita checked with her real cousin the next day, she realized she'd been duped and reported it to the police.

Cases like this highlight how cybercrime is rising fast in Madhya Pradesh, but recovery rates remain very low—less than 1% of stolen money has been recovered so far.