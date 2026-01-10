Indore teacher tricked by AI voice scam, loses ₹97,500
An Indore schoolteacher lost ₹97,500 after scammers used AI to perfectly mimic her cousin's voice and faked a medical emergency.
Thinking her cousin was in real trouble, she sent the money in multiple transfers—only to find out later it was all a scam.
This is believed to be the first confirmed case of AI voice-cloning fraud in Madhya Pradesh, according to police.
How it happened—and why it matters
Smita got a call from a number that looked like her cousin's and heard what sounded exactly like his voice asking for urgent help.
After sending the money through QR codes, she couldn't reach him again—the number was blocked.
When Smita checked with her real cousin the next day, she realized she'd been duped and reported it to the police.
Cases like this highlight how cybercrime is rising fast in Madhya Pradesh, but recovery rates remain very low—less than 1% of stolen money has been recovered so far.