Turkman Gate cleared after clashes during anti-encroachment drive
India
Delhi's Turkman Gate area was cleared of debris by January 10, 2026, following a tense anti-encroachment operation.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed over 400 truckloads from more than 36,000 sq ft of land after court orders.
Clashes broke out on January 7, 2026, leading to injuries and arrests as residents protested the demolition.
How the cleanup unfolded
The massive operation used 70 trucks, six gas cutters, and over 30 bulldozers, with more than 250 people working on-site.
Debris was sent to four waste processing facilities in Burari, Ranikhera, Shastri Park, and Bakkarwala.
Local religious groups stepped in to help keep things calm during the process.